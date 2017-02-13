Cab driver fined for aiding prostitute

An area cab driver has been fined for aiding a prostitute.

49-year old Scott Erickson of Chippewa Falls pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of pandering, and was fined $722 for providing rides to a woman to meet her clients for prostitution last year. According to the criminal complaint, Erickson admitted to giving the woman rides from her work as a prostitute on June 16th in exchange for payment. The woman confirmed the financial arrangement with Erickson to police. Erickson said he didn’t know it was wrong, and that he provides transportation to many prostitutes in the Eau Claire area to perform illegal activity.