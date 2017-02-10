A local man is going to jail for his 5th OWI offense.

35-year old Jonathan Vold of Altoona has been sentenced in Barron County Court with 3 years of probation and 9 months in jail. He was also fined over $1,400 and had his license revoked for 2 years. According to court records, in January 2016, police received a report of an SUV parked in a lane of Highway SS, just south of Chetek, with a man in the vehicle who did not want emergency services. Police found Vold about a half-hour later walking on a nearby road. Vold told police the vehicle died on the highway. He failed a number of field sobriety tests, and showed physical signs of being intoxicated.