Ladysmith man charged with having sex with teen girl

A Ladysmith man who admitted to having sex numerous times with a 15-year old girl has been charged in Rusk County Court.

22-year old Shawn Duffey is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.The combined charges carry a maximum of 50 years in prison. According to court records, the girl told police she met Duffey on Facebook in August, with the 2 eventually sending each other lewd photos. He told her he was 17, and moved in with her and her family later on that month in the Town of Willard. She said the 2 of them had sex 50 to 60 times between late August and January 27th. Duffey admitted to 8 of the 15 sex acts with the girl, telling her he was 17, and knowing she was 15.