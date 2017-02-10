Kind says compromise should be key in Washington health care talks

As 2 political sides spar over repealing the Affordable Care Act, one local Congressman says compromise should be the key in coming to an agreement.

Current 2016 numbers show that roughly 20 million Americans are enrolled in the Affordable Care Act program. Since a new administration took over office last month, a big focus has been about repealing the health care plan. Congressman Ron Kind says Congress should focus on the good things that are in the plan, and discuss ways to improve other parts of it. He adds the main goal of the discussions is to make health care more affordable for all Americans.