An Altoona man is getting a new trial.

28-year old Michael Nelson was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for shooting a man in 2015. A mistrial was declared on January 26th after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict. Nelson’s new 5-day jury trial will start August 28th, with a pretrial hearing set for July. Nelson was charged in connection with the shooting death of 55-year old Randall Perry at his Warrens home.