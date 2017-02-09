Fire trucks equipped to help in medical emergencies

A fire truck is becoming a more common sight at the scene of a medical emergency.

When medical emergencies happen, an ambulance is the one thing people expect to see arrive first at the scene. However, there are times when a fire truck will respond first. Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell says it’s because they can respond in 4 minutes, and they also have a defibrillator on board. Bell adds because of what the fire trucks are equipped with, that’s why they are usually the first to arrive at the scene of a medical emergency.