A Cochrane man has reached a deal with the Buffalo County Court for his involvement in a privacy case.

35-year old Bryan Guenther was charged with a misdemeanor count of invading privacy for reportedly peeking through keyholes to see a nude woman. Court records say Guenther told police he had peeked at the woman about 20 times over about a year’s time. This week, he entered a one-year diversion agreement.