Leaders of the Village of Lake Hallie have filed a lawsuit to raze a building.

The village filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court against Ernest Koger of Chippewa Falls. They want the court to force Koger to tear down a dilapidated building on East Melby Street. The lawsuit states the property is out of repair, and consequently dangerous, unsafe, unsanitary, and unfit for human habitation. Judge Steve Cray has been assigned the case, and no court dates have been set yet.