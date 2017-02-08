Victims of a home shooting in Eau Claire identified

We now know the names of the people involved in a home shooting. The Eau Claire Police Department says they received a 911 call Monday afternoon from 2041 Crescent Avenue in Eau Claire. The caller stated that an adult male and an adult female were deceased inside the residence and they believed both died of gunshot wounds. The caller was a family member.

The deceased have been identified as 44 year old Karie J. Lantz, and 49 year old Dean J. Lantz. The couple was married and the investigation continues. Eau Claire Police have determined this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.