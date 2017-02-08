Man accused of stealing over $3,100 from Arby’s in Eau Claire

An Eau Claire man is accused of stealing more than $3,100 from the restaurant where he worked as a night manager.

34-year old Robert Melsness has been charged with a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, Melsness worked as the night manager at the Arby’s on Hastings Way. Arby’s officials reported that Melsness was accused of stealing about 31-hundred dollars from the till over the past 2 months. Surveillance video showed Melsness ringing up discounts during transactions and wasn’t giving the discounts to the customers. Melsness did admit to stealing the money in December and January, and he took it because he was falling behind on bills. He also had a bag of marijuana on him when confronted. He is currently out on bond, and returns to court on February 21st.