An increase in flights at Chippewa Valley airport is good for the local economy

A recent uptick in flights leaving and arriving at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is having huge economic impacts on the Chippewa Valley.

According to Charity Zich, the airport’s director, more than 41,000 people flew in and out of the airport in 2016, which is up 9% percent from 2015. With that rise, the economic impacts have gone up as well. Zich adds those affected by the impacts include people who work at the airport, businesses both on and off the airport grounds, and statewide partners.