Statewide jerky recall

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection along with Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, is issuing a statewide recall for an undetermined amount of beef jerky that was not properly inspected prior to sale. The affected products have the Wisconsin legend with the number 293 on the label or on the package:

The brands are:

North Oak, Peppercorn Jerky

North Oak, Hickory Smoked Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Beef Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., “Our Famous” Beef Jerky

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky

Twisted Oak Farms, Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky

All 4 products were sold at retail stores as well as wholesaled by distributors throughout the state on or before January 5, of this year. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.