Police investigating a death in Eau Claire

A case of shots being fired in Eau Claire yesterday has turned into a death investigation.

Eau Claire Police say they got a report of shots being fired at a home on Crescent Avenue around 3:00 yesterday afternoon. Traffic was blocked off at I-94, Ferry Street and Short Street, and police were expected to be on the scene all night continuing the investigation. Police have not released many specifics about the case, including the number of people dead or a cause of death. They hope to release more information sometime today.