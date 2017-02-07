Competitiveness at Northern Wisconsin State Fair could ramp up this year

Improvements being made to some buildings at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds could increase the competitiveness between vendors and exhibits.

Besides having the familiar fair staples people attend the fair for every year, some new and improved vendors and exhibits will be vying for their attention as well. Rusty Volk, the Executive Director of the fair, says the competitive exhibits have been increasing for the last 3 years, and he’s hoping to add more to the mix. He says he’s hoping to enhance several exhibits, one of which is the beer and wine exhibit. He is calling on all craft beer and wine makers to have their stuff sampled, and there will be a day specifically for it. Another element Volk hopes to add is a quilting exhibit. Check out the fair July 12th through the 16 in Chippewa Falls.