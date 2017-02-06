Eau Claire School District referendum passage affects not only locally, but across the state

The approval of a school referendum is not only felt locally, but across the state as well.

During the 2016 Presidential campaign season, the Eau Claire Area School District was working hard to get voters to say yes to their almost $90 million referendum. And their hard work paid off—the referendum passed. But Eau Claire wasn’t the only district with a referendum on the ballot. Eau Claire School Board President Chris Hambuch-Boyle says the state of Wisconsin passed over 9-hundred million dollars in referendums, so it’s not only affecting us locally, but other districts across the state too.

The referendum goes towards improving building maintenance, and keeping competitive pay for higher quality teachers and staff.