Menomonie man charged with sexual exploitation of a child has been released from jail

A Menomonie man facing charges of taking pictures of an 8-year old girl’s chest in 2014 has been released.

39-year old Ted Lopez is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child, and exposing a child to harmful materials between May and September of 2014. He already faced charges in Dunn County of repeated sexual assault of a child causing mental harm, sexual exploitation of a child by filming a boy among other charges. Those charges occurred between January 2010 and December 2014 in Boyceville. He also faces another charge in Dunn County of repeated sexual assault of a child from January 2009 to December 2010. He is being charged as a repeat offender which could land him under lifetime supervision. He is set to appear in court on February 28th.