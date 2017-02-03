Man facing trial on child sexual assault charges

A Wheeler man is going to trial on charges of repeated sexual assault of a child.

34-year old Ryan Kistner is facing charges that stem from repeated sexual assaults that occurred from November 2012 to April 2015. According to the criminal complaint, a 4-year old girl reported she had been fondled by Kistner and he had engaged in oral sex with her in 2012. Charges weren’t brought against him at that time. However, in August 2015, a fact-finding hearing was held, and the girl testified he fondled her repeatedly at a home in the Town of Hay River. A final pretrial for Kistner is scheduled for June 20th, and his trial will start July 10th.