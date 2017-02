A Madison man has been charged with heroin possession in Dunn County.

25-year old Tremell Marshall appeared in court on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday. The criminal complaint says a Menomonie police officer spoke to a confidential informant about buying heroin from Marshall. The informant told Marshall he had 2-thousand dollars to buy heroin. Police then set up a controlled buy at a Menomonie hotel, where Marshall was arrested with about 16 grams of heroin on him.