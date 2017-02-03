Area students get a chance to work in the business world through Junior Achievement

A challenge is giving local students a chance to get a head start in the business world.

For 16 years, Junior Achievement has held a Business Challenge to give area youth an opportunity to tap into their business senses. Not only that, Lynn Barrie with Junior Achievement tells us students receive some financial rewards as well. Barrie says because of the Business Challenge, they have been able to award area students over $64,000 in scholarships.

Junior Achievement in the Northwest District serves over 17,000 in 961 classrooms across northwest Wisconsin.