Trial set for Colfax woman accused of hit-and-run

A Colfax woman who struck a pedestrian last year is going to trial.

37-year old Jami Golden pleaded not guilty this week to felony hit and run and reckless driving, both causing great bodily harm. She struck 69-year old Linda Salazar in December. According to the criminal complaint, a witness saw a car strike something on the road on Main Street and Fifth Avenue, and realized it was Salazar who was hit. Golden initially left the scene, and returned while a Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputy was still investigating. She told police she thought she struck an animal and continued going to work in Colfax. A piece of Salazar’s jacket was struck between the mirror and the body of the car. Golden’s trial starts March 21st.