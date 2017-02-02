Man acquitted of sexually assaulting UW-Eau Claire student

A Minnesota man has been acquitted of sexual assault by an Eau Claire County jury.

20-year old Ian Gardiner was found not guilty of a felony count of 2nd-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person. According to the criminal complaint, a 19-year old UW-Eau Claire student told a campus police officer she allowed Gardiner to come over to her dorm room during the early morning hours of October 8, 2015 after he kept pestering her to do so. She said they were both fully clothed when they laid down on her bed to go to sleep. She woke up later to find herself lying on top of Gardiner, and one of his hands was inside her underwear, and his other hand was inside the front of her pants. She said she immediately got off Gardiner, and after processing what happened, told him to leave.