Immigrant solidarity rally held in Eau Claire Wednesday night

Hundreds gathered to show solidarity towards immigrants and refugees in the Chippewa Valley last night.

A rally was held at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Eau Claire. Those who attended heard stories of refugees and immigrants who live in the Chippewa Valley, with the goal to make Eau Claire a welcoming city. Organizers of the event told WEAU 13 News Eau Claire is a city where people have come to start a new life, and where citizens welcome newcomers, immigrants and refugees. Community members have also drafted a citizen proclamation declaring Eau Claire as a welcoming city, meant to create an environment for all individuals regardless or race, ethnicity, or place of origin. The proclamation will be presented to the Eau Claire City Council, County Board, School Board, Governor and President.