Altoona man facing another trial for killing a man in 2015

An Altoona man charged with first-degree reckless homicide is facing another trial in Jackson County.

28-year old Michael Nelson has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 55-year old Randall Perry at his Warrens home in 2015. A mistrial was declared for Nelson last Thursday after jurors deliberated for 5 hours and couldn’t come to an agreement. Nelson is accused of firing a shot from an AR-15 semi-automatic military-style rifle that hit Perry in the chest in November 2015. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. A new trial date for Nelson has not been set yet.