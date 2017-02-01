UWEC students providing free income tax return preparation

Accounting students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will once again provide free income tax return preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, a special program of the IRS and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. To qualify for the service, clients must have incomes of $54,000 or less.

Volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns; those with more complicated returns or questions will be referred to the IRS or advised to seek private professional assistance. Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis by the VITA volunteer. Services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis starting on Monday, February 6 .