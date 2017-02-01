Solidarity rally being held tonight in Eau Claire

An event to show solidarity to those affected by President Trump’s travel ban will be held tonight at an Eau Claire church.

A solidarity rally will take place at 6 p.m. tonight at The Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Farwell Street. The event is being held to show support for refugees from the Middle East and immigrants from around the world, while declaring Eau Claire as a welcoming city. Organizer Andrew Werthmann told WEAU 13 News they want to stand with the movements happening now nationally around the refugees and immigrants, and to show them that they should feel supported and welcome. People who attend the rally tonight will hear stories from immigrants and refugees living in western Wisconsin.