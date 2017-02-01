Man killed after pick-up truck jack-knifes in Dunn County

A man is dead after a pick-up truck jack-knifes in Dunn County.

It happened after 9:00 last night on I-94 westbound at mile marker 43 near Menomonie. The Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers responded to a report of a semi-truck that jack-knifed and was in the ditch. However, when they arrived at the scene, they discovered it was actually a pick-up truck that was pulling a semi-trailer loaded with industrial fans. They say the truck was traveling in the right lane, lost control, and then jack-knifed. It continued to slide down the road, and struck another semi before it went in the ditch with the trailer landing on top of the truck. The truck driver, a 36-year old man from Kentucky was pinned in the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the other semi, a 67-year old man from Illinois, was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.