Eau Claire Fire Department hopes a new building will help improve response times

A new building may help the Eau Claire Fire Department respond to emergencies in a quicker amount of time.

The department is hoping its purchase of a new building on Birch Street and Malden Avenue will help them with their response times. The building will house Fire Station 10, and Fire Chief Chris Bell says with the department spreading their area out further, the question now is how the new building will affect their response times. He says with Altoona spreading their area to their border, they have to figure out how far and long their response times can be. The department hopes to start construction on the new building soon.