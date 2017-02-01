Discussion held in Eau Claire about changes to state’s electrical code

Home builders and fire fighters met last night to discuss proposed changes to the state’s electrical code.

The Department of Safety and Professional Services has submitted 22 pages of proposals to change the code. One change is increasing the requirement for sprinkler systems in apartment buildings from 3 units or larger to 20 units. Another change is the elimination of requirements surrounding electrical outlets. While the devices are improvements for older homes, electrician Robert Gebert told WEAU 13 News the problems are not with the equipment, but with the way the application is installed and maintained. He says he hopes many of the changes are passed to bring Wisconsin’s codes to par with neighboring states. No decisions were made at last night’s meeting. The Department of Safety and Professional Services will take all the testimony from the hearings and prepare a final report that will go to Governor Walker for his approval.