Woman arrested for prostitution and drugs

A Spooner woman said she was prostituting herself because she needed the money for heroin.

According to the criminal complaint, 29-year-old Christina Greer was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and prostitution in Eau Claire County Court last Thursday. The complaint says she was caught by an undercover cop at a motel after posting an advertisement for sex on a website last week. Officers found drug paraphernalia, heroin and a stun gun her purse.

Greer says she’s only been prostituting herself for the last few months.