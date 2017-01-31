Road construction projects for 2017 scheduled in the Chippewa Valley

Drivers in the Eau Claire area will have to be aware of several road projects that have been scheduled for this year.

The work will cost more than 28-million dollars, and construction is scheduled to take place in 6 different areas. One project will start in April on Highway 29 from Chippewa Falls to Abbotsford. That will wrap up in November. North Clairemont Avenue from the North Crossing to Craig Road will run from April to October, and work is tentatively slated to begin in May on U.S. 53 from I-94 to Golf Road. 2 projects will begin in April—a rehab project on the Highway 124 bridges over the Chippewa River in Chippewa Falls and a project on Highway 85 from Highway 37. The final project will start in July at Highway 29 and 40th Street, west of Highway T. With road construction coming up, and all the projects that have been lined up, Eau Claire Police public information officer Kyle Roder is reminding motorists to drive slowly and carefully through work zones.