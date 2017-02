Eau Claire Police say investigators are interviewing people regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting during the weekend. The department says it may release more information later this week.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Scottish Inns and Suites on West MacArthur Ave. Officers say a 49-year-old man was pointing a gun at people and cars passing by. They say a 19-year veteran of the police department confronted and shot him. The suspect later died.