Eau Claire School District gets a good report card

The Eau Claire School District has something to be proud of—a straight A report card.

The district has spent the last 3 years revamping several areas: instructional programs, organization, how they work with principals, and creating school improvement plans. Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck says all that work has paid off for the district. She said the schools exceeded all expectations on the state report card, and their AP programs were recognized as well. Hardebeck adds other things panned out this year that the school board had concerns about. Those things include the referendum passing in November, and initiating their strategic plan.