Officer-involved shooting in Jackson County leaves a person dead

An officer-involved shooting in Jackson County leaves one person dead.

The Sheriff’s Department says they received a call Wednesday night of a suicidal man making threats against officers. It happened in the Town of Millston, southeast of Black River Falls. Officers say the person fired their weapon, which then had officers opening fire and killing the person. No officers were hurt in the incident. The names of the person who was shot and the deputy who shot the person is not being released at this time.