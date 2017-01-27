Area man arrested after charging at officer with a luggage cart

A Barron County man has been arrested after charging and hitting an officer with a luggage cart a local hotel, causing the officer to tase him.

Police say 61-year old Scott Miller of Cameron hit a Rice lake officer with a cart and then threatened to kill him at the Microtel Inn and Suites in Rice Lake early Tuesday morning. They say the officer issued a verbal warning that he was going to tase Miller, but Miller didn’t cooperate. The officer then tased him, but Miller pulled the Taser wires out and continued to resist arrest. Another officer tased Miller, and he was then arrested. No officers were hurt, but police say the hotel received more than $3,100 worth of damage in the lobby.