It will be at least six months in jail for a 5th drunken driving conviction for an Eau Claire man.

44-year old Jon P. Leland pleaded no contest in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of 5th offense drunken driving. A judge placed Leland on 3 years of probation, fined him nearly $2,000, and revoked his driver’s license for 3 years. As conditions of probation, Leland cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.