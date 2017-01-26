Man going to prison for crash that injured others

A Cornell man is going to prison for a crash last year in Barron County that injured others.

27-year old Kevin Ramsey was sentenced this week to 18 months in prison, followed by 2 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to causing injury while intoxicated, and has been credited for serving 260 days in jail. Court records say Ramsey was driving a vehicle last May in Rice Lake when he turned in front of another vehicle, causing a collision. He fled from the scene, but was found by police. A pipe with drug residue was found in his pocket, and he had been drinking at a local tavern.