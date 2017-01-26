DOJ provides grant money to Task Force to help with meth investigations

Local law enforcement agencies will be getting some help to pay for meth investigations.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is providing grant money to the West Central Drug Task Force. The Task Force will use the $100,000 to help 19 local law enforcement agencies pay for costs associated with meth investigations all across western Wisconsin. They say the investigations are a vital part to tackling the widespread issue of meth use. A 2016 study on meth in Wisconsin released in November shows meth use in the state likely expanded between 250 and 300% from 2011 to 2015. Eau Claire Deputy Matt Rokus told WEAU 13 News Wisconsin was the number one recipient of the DOJ grant money, which he says shows how much the state is struggling with the issue.