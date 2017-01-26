Augusta man pleads guilty to faking urine test

An Augusta man has pleaded guilty to faking a urine test.

28-year old Brian Bishop has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of intending to possess or use a masking agent. He was fined over $1,000, and has the option of spending 5 days in jail or performing 40 hours of community service. According to the criminal complaint, a police officer was sent to the East Ridge Center in Eau Claire last July because Bishop had a warrant, and was ready to be picked up. He was found pacing at that location and was arrested. Bishop’s probation agent said Bishop was using synthetic urine with a synthetic penis for his agent-ordered urine test.