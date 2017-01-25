Get your Fairfax Pool passes now for the lowest price of the year

As we countdown to pool weather, you have until the end of the month to purchase 2017 season passes for Fairfax Pool for the lowest price of the year.

The Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department is selling Fairfax Pool season passes at a 20% discount as part of its holiday season sale. You can purchase passes at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire, and new this year, you can also get them online. Fairfax Pool is scheduled to open for the season May 27.