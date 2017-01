A Ladysmith man was killed this week when his car hit a semi-trailer head-on in Barron County.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 59-year old Rich Hendricks was driving westbound on U.S. 8 east of Cameron Wednesday morning when he crossed the center line and struck a semi going eastbound driven by 60-year old George Cizek of Ladysmith. Hendricks was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died from his injuries. Cizek was treated at the scene and released.