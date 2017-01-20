Crews begin demolition process on the Plaza Hotel in Eau Claire

Demolition on The Plaza Hotel began yesterday in Eau Claire.

Crews began tearing down exterior walls of the building so a proposed hospital and cancer care center for Marshfield Clinic can move into the space. Crews have also been working on taking apart the inside of the hotel and convention center. As the demolition continues, Marshfield Clinic is moving forward with plans to build a multi-story structure they say will enhance specialty services like cardiac care, sports medicine and pediatrics. The company told WEAU 13 News another focus of the new hospital is to lower the cost of healthcare in the area. Right now, they are planning on having a 44 bed facility that would be in a strong position to start making local care more affordable as healthcare costs continue to rise. The demolition will continue for another few weeks.