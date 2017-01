Eau Claire is the place to be is you want to win the Showcase Showdown.

A 2nd Eau Claire woman can now say she won on The Price Is Right. Kimmy Neve’s winning episode aired Wednesday. She won $63,000 in prizes, including 2 new cars. Neve says she laughed when she saw Eau Claire’s Deb Kidd win last month. The ladies say they don’t know why western Wisconsin women do so well on the show.