Woman sentenced for burglarizing homes during funerals

A Jim Falls woman has been sentenced for breaking into homes during funerals.

Maleah Wruck was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail and 2 years of probation in Chippewa County Court yesterday. She pleaded no contest and was found guilty of 2 felony charges, one for possession of narcotics, and 1 of the 5 burglary felony charges. The other charges against her were dismissed. Wruck will also have to pay over $100,000 in restitution, and return all the valuable property she stole to their owners. She is scheduled to start her jail sentence on February 5th.