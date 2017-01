If you are looking for a way to give back in the new year, there is a good opportunity for you to do so in the Chippewa Valley.

Kyle Kreigl with the American Red Cross says they are always looking for volunteers to help in a variety of areas. He says they are always looking for disaster volunteers, and volunteers to help at their blood donor center on Hamilton Avenue. You can check out www.redcross.org/volunteer to find all of the volunteer opportunities the Red Cross has to offer.