Man faces charges of abuse and prostitution

A Blair man is facing abuse and prostitution charges.

41-year old Benjamin Myers faces counts of strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child, and solicitation of prostitutes. According to court records, a 17-year old girl said she and 2 friends with with Myers to a bar in Blair in December, where Myers bought them about 5 shots of liquor. Myers later told police he was trying to be a good guy by buying them alcohol. He reportedly offered the girls money for sexual favors while they were at the bar and at his residence. While they were at his residence, Myers reportedly punched and choked a 17-year old girl, causing her to briefly lose consciousness and suffer facial injuries. Myers could spend 11 years in prison if he’s convicted of the charges.