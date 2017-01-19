Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

Ways to combat the spread the Chronic Wasting Disease was discussed in Chippewa County last night.

The Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council held a meeting to review information on CWD in the county and region, while also discussing the DNR’s 15-year chronic wasting disease response plan. Council members voted on more than 50 actions, and organizers of the meeting told WEAU 13 News the meeting is part of a multi-step process that leads them to make recommendations to the Natural Resources Board down the road. Their response plan will be presented to the statewide CWD response plan review committee later this month, and then it will move on to the Natural Resources Board in March.