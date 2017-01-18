Local and state Republicans and Democrats are on their way to attend inauguration

Republicans and Democrats from Wisconsin are on their way to Washington, D.C.

Governor Scott Walker, Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Ron Kind are all planning to be in D.C. on Friday for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Locally, Brian Westrate, the Chairman of Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District Republican Party, will be there as well. He told WEAU 13 News that for those in politics, the inauguration is somewhat of a Superbowl moment. Westrate is one of 800,000 people expected to attend the inauguration. Some local Democrats, including Carol Craig and Representative Mark Pocan, have said they will not be attending the inauguration on Friday.