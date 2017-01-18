Eau Claire County jail population rose significantly last year

The Eau Claire County Jail was very busy last year.

New numbers released to the Eau Claire County Board show the secure population at the jail was at or above functional capacity for most of 2016. According to the report, the jail had 123 inmates in 2012. The numbers have risen slightly every year, and last year, the jail was housing 210 inmates. The increase can lead to big problems in the jail, including safety concerns and the quality of programming. Sheriff Ron Cramer told WEAU 13 News another reason is the number of inmates facing methamphetamine-related charges. County board member Sue Miller agrees, saying meth problems affect not just the jail, but the entire community as well. She says a task force is in place now to try and tackle the meth issue. She adds she is hopeful the task force will make an impact, but if it doesn’t, the growing jail population could become a big issue for the county down the road.