3 Chippewa Falls police officers are being recognized as “Top Cops”.

According to WEAU 13 News, Investigator Drew Zehm, Officer James Luckey, and Sergeant Deb Brettingen were honored with State Attorney General Schimel’s “Top Cop” Award. Back in November, all 3 of them chipped in to pay for a 2-night stay at a motel for a homeless man who they discovered had fallen on hard times. They received the award in November.