House fires on the rise in Wisconsin this season

Fire crews have been fighting a few more home fires this year over last year.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says house fires have nearly doubled than that of last year at this time. It’s a statistic Eau Claire Fire Captain Tony Biasi agrees with. He told WEAU 13 News fires happen frequently this time of year, but this season has been unusually busy. Kyle Kriegel with the American Red Cross says unattended cooking fires, smoking inside, and not having a working smoke detector are just some of the leading causes of fires that rescue crews respond to. The Red Cross has partnered with local rescue crews to help reduce the number of fires that happen. A house fire that happened on Germania Street in Eau Claire over the weekend is still under investigation.